Lemoore Council Chambers.

Lemoore Council Chambers.

 Sentinel File Photo

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will not hold a meeting Tuesday night.

According to the city's website, the Nov. 19 regular scheduled council meeting has been canceled. A reason for the cancellation was not specified.

The next regularly-scheduled council meeting is set for Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. inside council chambers, 429 C St.

