LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will not hold a meeting Tuesday night.
According to the city's website, the Nov. 19 regular scheduled council meeting has been canceled. A reason for the cancellation was not specified.
The next regularly-scheduled council meeting is set for Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. inside council chambers, 429 C St.
