xyz Lemoore City Council Chambers

Lemoore Council Chambers.

 Sentinel File Photo

LEMOORE — According to the city’s website, the Lemoore City Council will not hold a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The next regularly-scheduled meeting is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 inside council chambers, 429 C St.

