During Tuesday’s Lemoore City Council meeting, which took less than 30 minutes, an amendment passed which would allow council to incentivize safety workers to leave the City if they so choose.
Assistant City Manager Michelle Speer said the option, known as a “golden handshake,” was first brought to council a few years ago when the City was facing significant financial issues, but they chose not to pursue it because it was not in the contracts for safety works, i.e. police and fire.
Nathan Olson, city manager, said a golden handshake would be used to incentivize higher paid employees to retire or leave their positions to alleviate the City from their salary.
The amendment was not to open the option for golden handshakes at this time, but to add the framework for it if a future council chose to offer it to City employees, said Olson and Speer. Speer said, in order to start offering golden handshakes, the council would have to go through a multi-step process.
The final amendment will be brought back to Council in August.
Other business
The council approved a budget amendment to cover half the cost for a crossing guard for Freedom Elementary. The amendment incorporated pay based on minimum wage now and prepared for the minimum wage increase happening next year.
Mayor Stuart Lyons also informed council about the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department’s 100th anniversary celebration, to take place in the Veterans Park on Saturday. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m and will include free hot dogs, a water slide, fire truck rides, a bucket brigade, among other activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.