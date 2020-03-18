Lemoore, Armona school districts offer free meals to kids

In addition to Hanford, school districts in Lemoore and Armona are offering free meals to children during school closures.
Lemoore
Beginning today, Lemoore Union Elementary School District will serve free meals to children under the age of 18.
The meals will be available through a drive-thru/walk-up basis from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children must be present to receive a meal.
Families can go to any of the district’s elementary schools:
- Cinnamon, 500 E. Cinnamon Dr.
- P.W. Engvall, 1055 Cedar Ln.
- Lemoore, 573 W. Bush St.
- Meadow Lane, 352 Meadow Ln.
- Liberty Middle School, 1000 Liberty Dr.
In a letter to the community, LUESD Superintendent Cheryl Hunt said more information will be provided in the coming days regarding instruction for students and ways for them to continue learning at home. She also said the district has confirmation that the school year will not be extended due to the closure.
As the district gets updates, Hunt said the information will be provided through the school messenger call system and the district website, www.luesd.k12.ca.us.
Armona
Tuesday, the Armona Union Elementary School District began its implementation of the Federal Seamless meal program, which provides a free meal to children ages 0-18.
In a released statement, Superintendent Xavier Piña said the district recognizes that some of the youth in the Armona community may have transportation issues getting to the meal distribution point. As a response, the district will deliver meals to three main bus stops.
Additionally, Piña said the district will deliver meals to students who live out in the country areas.
AUESD will serve meals daily between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to all youth up to 18 years of age from the new multi-use building at Armona Elementary School, 14045 Pimo St.
For students who ride busses and have country drop offs, meals will be coordinated with families for daily drop off between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Meals will also be delivered daily to main bus pick up and drop off points. Look for the Armona school bus at the following locations and times:
- Casa del Sol Apartments, 12184 Hanford Armona Rd., between 11-11:30 a.m.
- Hanford Armona Road and Greenbrier Drive between 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
- Spring Crest St. and 12th Avenue between 12:30-1 p.m.
