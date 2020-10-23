Lemoore approves second cannabis cultivation site

LEMOORE — The City of Lemoore has moved forward with several lease agreements this year with cannabis operations — the most recent being a 19-acre site for processing and manufacturing cannabis.

In a unanimous vote, the Lemoore City Council approved a project development agreement and cannabis regulatory permit between the city and People’s Properties, LLC, for cannabis cultivation.

The agreement is for a 19-acre parcel south of the wastewater plant in the city’s light industrial zone. City Manager Nathan Olson said the site will be used for processing and manufacturing cannabis, as well as biomass.

According to the city staff report, People’s Properties, LLC, will pay annual rent of $2,000 per usable acre, as well as a designated percentage of gross receipts from the biomass and manufactured cannabis flowers to the city.

Cannabis operations revenue

During the meeting, Assistant City Manager Michelle Speer also gave council an update on revenue from the city’s current cannabis operations.

Speer said the city budgeted for about $200,000 in annual revenue from cannabis operations, but as of Sept. 30 had already received $213,000.

“So in the first quarter we already exceeded our budgeted revenues,” she said, which Olson added does not even include the 1% sales tax from cannabis operations that the city will collect.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.