Lemoore amends city manager contract

LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council met briefly Tuesday and discussed a few changes to the city manager’s employment agreement.
In a unanimous decision, council voted to approve an amendment to City Manager Nathan Olson’s contract with the city.
The first revision the amendment made was to remove the agreement’s expiration date and add the word “indefinitely.”
The second revision in the amendment was to require a supermajority vote (4/5 votes) in order to terminate the agreement at any time without cause.
The rest of the employment agreement remains the same, including Olson’s annual salary, which is set at $145,800 a year.