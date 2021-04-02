You have permission to edit this article.
Lawn mowing app, Greenpal, expands to Hanford
HANFORD  — GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Hanford.

Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals.  Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides.  Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor's ratings, reviews and price.    

Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work.  Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

   

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Hanford find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.  

Nashville-based GreenPal currently operates in Atlanta, Chicago, St. Petersburg, Atlanta, Charlotte, Tampa, Houston, OKC, San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Phoenix, San Jose, Orlando, Fresno, New Orleans, Sacramento, Louisville, Miami, Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Denver, Baltimore, Detroit, and St. Louis. 

The Hanford-exclusive web page can be found at 

www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-hanford-ca

