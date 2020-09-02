Law enforcement hosts delayed National Night Out

HANFORD — Under a smokey sky, police with shields lobbed water balloons at firefighters armed with a hose during this year’s delayed National Night Out in Hanford’s Civic Center Park.
Tuesday saw National Night Out, which usually happens the second Tuesday of August, with the Hanford Police Department, Hanford Fire Department, Kings County SWAT and District Attorney, and representatives from a handful of other organizations in attendance.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 44 Kings County residents and infected more than 3,700 more, according to the County of Kings Health and Welfare Department, pushed HPD and the City to rethink how to go about the event.
“Usually we have ... lot more activities, but since COVID is around we couldn’t provide any bounce houses and other activities,” Armando Da Silva, recreations provider for the City of Hanford. “The police department called us up and said they had an idea.”
That idea, suggested by HPD chief Parker Sever, was to throw a water fight focused on children who have been stuck inside and out of school due to the pandemic, said the event's main organizer Jason Gustin, an HPD corporal.
Gustin said the department and City followed health department and Center for Disease Control guidelines while planning, painting social distancing circles, handing out food instead of using a self-serve model and “strongly encouraging” the around 100 attendants to wear masks.
“I had a lot of people coming up to us saying ‘hey, thank you guys for still doing this this year’,” Gustin said. “There something fun that they could do since they couldn’t do much this summer.”
Around half of the attendance, many of whom were children, were wearing masks during event.
People attending the event said they were glad to get out of the house, participate in activities with their families or just plain people watch.
The event also had two SWAT vehicles, one from the Central Valley SWAT and the other from the King County Sheriff’s Office, open for families to look into, horses from the KCSO, a bus from the Central California Blood Center, a K-9 unit from HPD and therapy dogs from the Kings County DA and HFD.
Martha Diaz, DA advocate for the City of Hanford, said they participate in the event so citizens are aware of the pubic resources, like their victim-witness program, and Alfred Rivera, assistant team lead with Central Valley SWAT said National Night Out lets them engage with and educate the community.
“A lot of times people are scared of stuff because they don’t know or aren’t familiar with it,” Rivera said. “This kind of gives us a chance to explain the stuff we use and answer any questions the public may have.”
Gustin said engaging with the community is particularly important this year amid national non-violent and violent protests against law enforcement following the police shootings of Black men in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“We wanted to do an event that said ‘hey, it’s not us against you, we’re 100% behind you guys, we support you,’” Gustin said.
