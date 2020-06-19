Laton schools break ground on new facilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LATON — The Laton Elementary and Laton Middle school campus will soon get its first new buildings in decades.

“This construction project is a symbol that will serve as a reminder of what a wonderful, caring and supportive community we have here in Laton,” Lupe Nieves, Laton Unified School District superintendent, said Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony.

The schools, which share a campus, will get a new multipurpose facility and administration building. The multipurpose facility will include a stage, an area for music class and a place where various sports can be played, while the administration building will include office spaces for the principal, counselor, nurse and other support staff.

The new facilities were made possible by Measure B, a $7 million bond that the community passed in June 2018.

Daniel Vargas, LUSD board president, said the district tried to get this project going for many years.

“It took a lot of hard work from everybody here, and I can’t thank them enough and I know this community can’t thank them enough,” Vargas said.

While the pandemic brought some unforeseen challenges in initiating construction, Nieves said the district didn’t give up and she’s excited to get started soon.