Laton schools break ground on new facilities

LATON — The Laton Elementary and Laton Middle school campus will soon get its first new buildings in decades.
“This construction project is a symbol that will serve as a reminder of what a wonderful, caring and supportive community we have here in Laton,” Lupe Nieves, Laton Unified School District superintendent, said Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony.
The schools, which share a campus, will get a new multipurpose facility and administration building. The multipurpose facility will include a stage, an area for music class and a place where various sports can be played, while the administration building will include office spaces for the principal, counselor, nurse and other support staff.
The new facilities were made possible by Measure B, a $7 million bond that the community passed in June 2018.
Daniel Vargas, LUSD board president, said the district tried to get this project going for many years.
“It took a lot of hard work from everybody here, and I can’t thank them enough and I know this community can’t thank them enough,” Vargas said.
While the pandemic brought some unforeseen challenges in initiating construction, Nieves said the district didn’t give up and she’s excited to get started soon.
Nieves said both new buildings will provide the schools with more opportunities for growth in activities and programs for the nearly 700 students, thus improving their educational experience.
Nieves thanked the board, the community and the students’ parents for making their children’s education a priority and investing in the future.
“We have amazing students, talented staff and supportive parents,” Nieves said. “Now with our new facilities on the horizon, we will have more to offer our community.”
In addition to its school-related uses, the district also hopes to use the building in many other ways, like as a cooling center on hot summer days.
“It’s going to benefit not only our kids but our community,” Vargas said.
Nieves, along with board members, staff and a few students helped break the ground during the ceremony.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
