Late December storms not enough to offset state's dry fall

SACRAMENTO — The Department of Water Resources recently conducted the first snow survey of the season and water officials remain cautiously optimistic about the upcoming water year.

The manual survey, conducted on Dec. 30 at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada, recorded 30.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 10.5 inches, which is 93% of the Jan. 1 average for this location. The snow water equivalent measures the amount of water contained in the snowpack and is a key component of DWR’s water supply forecast.

While conditions were positive at Phillips Station, officials said statewide the snowpack is just 52% of average for this date.

“The snow survey results reflect California’s dry start to the water year and provide an important reminder that our state’s variable weather conditions are made more extreme by climate change,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said. “We still have several months left to bring us up to average, but we should prepare now for extended dry conditions. The department, along with other state agencies and local water districts, is prepared to support communities should conditions remain dry.”

On average, the Sierra snowpack supplies about 30% of state’s water needs and the snowpack is an important factor in determining how DWR manages the state’s water resources. Its natural ability to store water is why the Sierra snowpack is often referred to as California's “frozen reservoir.”

As spring sets in, the snowpack begins to melt. Water that’s not absorbed into the ground, called “runoff,” trickles into mountain streams, which feed rivers and eventually aqueducts and reservoirs, where it can be stored for use throughout the dry season. The melted runoff provides most of Kings County’s water supply in the summer.