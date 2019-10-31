{{featured_button_text}}
closure xyz
Sentinel File Photo

KINGS COUNTY — The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in cooperation with design-build contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced intermittent lane and shoulder closures in Kings County for the next several weeks.

The lane and shoulder closures are located north of Corcoran along Newark Avenue, between state Route 43 and 5 ½ Avenue, for utility relocation.

Work began Thursday and is scheduled to continue through Friday, Nov. 22. Closures will be intermittent between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Signage and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic and traffic laws will be fully enforced. The rail authority asks that commuters be aware of surrounding activity, remain alert and watch for construction vehicles and personnel.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The public is also asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.

This work is part of Construction Package 2-3, the 65-mile stretch of high-speed rail between East American Avenue in Fresno County and one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line.

This schedule is subject to change. For up-to-date information, visit BuildHSR.com or the Caltrans Quickmap.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments