KINGS COUNTY — The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in cooperation with design-build contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced intermittent lane and shoulder closures in Kings County for the next month.

The lane and shoulder closures are located north of Corcoran along 5 ½ Avenue, between Newark and Niles avenues, for utility relocation.

Work began Tuesday and is scheduled to continue through Jan. 21.

Signage and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic and traffic laws will be fully enforced.

The rail authority asks that commuters be aware of surrounding activity, remain alert and watch for construction vehicles and personnel.

The public is also asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.

This work is part of Construction Package 2-3, the 65-mile stretch of high-speed rail between East American Avenue in Fresno County and one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line.

This schedule is subject to change. For up-to-date information, visit BuildHSR.com or the Caltrans Quickmap.

