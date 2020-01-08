KINGS COUNTY — The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in cooperation with design-build contractor Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced both intermittent lane and shoulder closures in Kings County for the rest of the month, along with a full road closure to last throughout the year.
Lane, shoulder closures
The intermittent lane and shoulder closures for utility relocation are located north of Corcoran along 5 1/2 Avenue, between Newark and Niles avenues.
Work began Tuesday and is scheduled to continue through Monday, Jan. 27.
Signage and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic and traffic laws will be fully enforced.
Road closure
A road closure north of Hanford at Cairo Avenue, between Ninth and Eighth avenues in Kings County, will take place for construction of an overpass that will allow high-speed rail to travel over the existing roadway.
Work began Monday and is scheduled to continue through 2020.
Traffic going eastbound on Cairo Avenue will be detoured north on Ninth Avenue and east on Corona Avenue.
Traffic going southbound/westbound will be detoured west on Corona Avenue and south on Ninth Avenue.
Access to Eighth Avenue will be maintained at all times during construction. Closure and detour signage will be in place to direct traffic.
The rail authority asks that commuters be aware of surrounding activity, remain alert and watch for construction vehicles and personnel. The public is also asked to drive carefully and be extra cautious while traveling through construction areas.
This work is part of Construction Package 2-3, the 65-mile stretch of high-speed rail between East American Avenue in Fresno County and one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line.
These schedules are subject to change. For up-to-date information, visit BuildHSR.com or the Caltrans Quickmap.
