You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lakewood Park to get new playground
0 comments

Lakewood Park to get new playground

Lakewood park playground

Lakewood Park, located off Lakewood Drive between Knowlwood Drive and Neill Way, will get a new playground structure.

 Facebook: Hanford Parks and Recreation

HANFORD — During its meeting Tuesday, the Hanford City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a new playground structure to be installed at Lakewood Park.

The neighborhood park, located off Lakewood Drive between Knowlwood Drive and Neill Way, will get a new playground structure designed by BCI Burke Playground Equipment.

Brad Albert, Parks and Community Services director, said the city looked for a playground that met all the safety standards, but was still different and offered more creativity than other designs.

“It met the criteria, but we also believed it is unique and is a bit innovative for the city of Hanford and our parks system,” he said of the structure.

The design, which is geared towards kids between the ages of 5-12, includes slides, different climbing apparatus, built in activity panles and a large shade structure — something the city has prioritized for future playground structures.

Albert said around 3,000 people live within a half-mile radius of the park, including over 700 kids, and he believes the new playground will offer a lot of opportunities for youth and entire families to have fun and exercise.

A walkway will also be put in at the park to allow everyone access to the playground area.

The project cost is $90,449.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Juanita Linarez Lopez
Obituaries

Juanita Linarez Lopez

  • Updated

Juanita Linarez LopezNovember 14, 1974  August 23, 2020Juanita Linarez Lopez of Lemoore passed away in Hanford at the age of 45. Juanita was b…

Shirley A. Steinfeld
Obituaries

Shirley A. Steinfeld

Shirley A. SteinfeldOctober 1, 1949  August 24, 2020Shirley Ann Steinfeld, of Hanford, went home to the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020 after …

Patrick Allen Mitchell
Obituaries

Patrick Allen Mitchell

  • Updated

Patrick Allen MitchellMarch 15, 1968  August 11, 2020It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Patrick Allen Mitche…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News