Lakewood Park to get new playground

HANFORD — During its meeting Tuesday, the Hanford City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a new playground structure to be installed at Lakewood Park.

The neighborhood park, located off Lakewood Drive between Knowlwood Drive and Neill Way, will get a new playground structure designed by BCI Burke Playground Equipment.

Brad Albert, Parks and Community Services director, said the city looked for a playground that met all the safety standards, but was still different and offered more creativity than other designs.

“It met the criteria, but we also believed it is unique and is a bit innovative for the city of Hanford and our parks system,” he said of the structure.

The design, which is geared towards kids between the ages of 5-12, includes slides, different climbing apparatus, built in activity panles and a large shade structure — something the city has prioritized for future playground structures.

Albert said around 3,000 people live within a half-mile radius of the park, including over 700 kids, and he believes the new playground will offer a lot of opportunities for youth and entire families to have fun and exercise.

A walkway will also be put in at the park to allow everyone access to the playground area.

The project cost is $90,449.

