{{featured_button_text}}
Kings County Sheriff Department xyz

HANFORD — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Kings County Farm Bureau, will be hosting SmartWater CSI, which will distribute its "Smart Water" traceable liquid to the farming community.

The traceable liquid is a special invisible spray that has a unique chemical signature. The spray can be applied to agricultural equipment and cannot be seen except with a long-wave ultraviolet light.

The liquid has been used in the farming community to help reduce ag thefts and property crimes

The “Smart Water” distribution will take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in the Kings County Ag Commissioner’s multi-purpose room, located at 680 N. Campus Drive, Suite F, in Hanford.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone interested to attend the distribution.

Tags

Load comments