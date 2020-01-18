HANFORD — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Kings County Farm Bureau, will be hosting SmartWater CSI, which will distribute its "Smart Water" traceable liquid to the farming community.
The traceable liquid is a special invisible spray that has a unique chemical signature. The spray can be applied to agricultural equipment and cannot be seen except with a long-wave ultraviolet light.
The liquid has been used in the farming community to help reduce ag thefts and property crimes
You have free articles remaining.
The “Smart Water” distribution will take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 in the Kings County Ag Commissioner’s multi-purpose room, located at 680 N. Campus Drive, Suite F, in Hanford.
The Kings County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone interested to attend the distribution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.