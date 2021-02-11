Kraft Heinz sells Planters brand to Hormel Foods

This June 7, 2013 photo shows a display of Planters Peanuts at a Walmart store in Rogers, Ark. Hormel Foods, known for its meat brands like Spam and Applegate, said Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, it's buying the Planters nut business from Kraft Heinz Co. for $3.35 billion. Included in the deal are Planters brands like Nut-rition, Cheez Balls and Corn Nuts.