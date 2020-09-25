Koinonia hosts Food with a Mission

HANFORD — After being pushed back two weeks due to poor air quality, Kerribb Flava’ and Koinonia Church in Hanford will be hosting a mission-focus fundraiser called Food with a Mission.
The outdoor food event will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. after Oct. 4 services in the church parking lot and will include Kerribb Flava’, tacos, One Eleven Coffee, live music for worship and a teaching from Koinonia’s lead pasture, said Executive Pasture Candace Cortez.
Kerribb Flava’ co-owner Flo Hall-Green said the business is celebrating its fifth year in business this year and they wanted to see how they could help their church and celebrate the milestone. Thus an outdoor event were a portion of Kerribb Flava’s profits would be donated to Koinonia’s missions was born.
“We as individuals have a duty we are supposed to do of helping people and it’s a part of what we’re doing, to see how we can give back,” Hall-Green said.
Cortez said before the COVID-19 pandemic the church hosted “stick around Sunday” events to encourage patrons to interact and build community. Those events were largely not possible due to pandemic related restrictions, Cortez said, but the church still wanted to find a way to bring their patrons together for worship and fellowship.
“People have been kind of isolated for a long period of time and basically connecting via social media as the main platform for connections,” Cortez said. “Social media has been a pretty particularly divisive platform for people where we can feel even our own church family … disagreeing on so many different things. We can disagree on so many things, but we definitely agree that our community is valuable and that we have the potential to make change in those areas.”
Cortez said, even though the event will be fun, it will have a focus on the missions and worship. She encourages community members who may be interested in Koinonia to attend and see if the church is the right place for them.
