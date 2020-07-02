Koinonia Church holds conversation on race, diversity and unity

HANFORD — Koinonia Church held a conversation on race, diversity and unity on Wednesday to address the current climate of the country.
The event, called Unity in Diversity, featured a panel of six members of the church and surrounding communities, and was moderated by Koinonia Church Lead Pastor Andrew Cromwell.
“We wanted to participate in this conversation today because we believe that is probably the only way we’re going to be able to move forward effectively, as a community and as a nation is to actually talk about this in a way that is deep and serious and honest,” Cromwell started the conversation.
The 90-minute conversation began with a clip from The Daily Show featuring Trevor Noah stating how it’s difficult to have a discussion about race in America.
“There’s a stigma with the idea of offending people or being offended,” Marcus Zellous, director of communication and connections at South Valley Church, said. “We’re fearful of upsetting people, we’re fearful of being upset, and with a topic such as racism, we don’t want to necessarily attach ourselves to that.”
The panel also addressed racial inequality in their own lives through their experiences.
Charles Williams, pastor of Renewing Faith Global Outreach Ministries and a correctional officer, described feeling marginalized and overlooked when he was growing up. He mentioned different degrees of racism and the beauty standards that he saw.
Guadalupe Capozzi, a Kings County parole agent and board member for the Champions Recovery Group, described her experience with beauty standards and how she felt her twin was “always the cute one” because of his fair skin and curly hair.
“I really felt that I was not attractive I was not beautiful because I was dark,” Capozzi said.
The conversation also touched on defunding the police, how people attend church, and microaggressions and macroaggressions.
“A lot of the time these microaggressions are dangerous because they slice and divide really, really slowly to where all of a sudden I no longer trust people who ask a certain question,” Candace Cortez, executive pastor of Koinonia Church, said.
T.J. Jennings, a health/PE instructor and the head men's basketball coach at Reedley College, said that people have to understand both sides of the conversation when it comes to defunding the police.
“After we practice that empathy, we need to start educating,” Jennings said. “I don’t think that the defunding or the kneejerk reaction of ‘let’s just take it away’ needs to happen, but we need to educate.”
He added that the movement can’t just go away and that continued dialogue is needed, along with people needing to get “more uncomfortable.”
After their discussion, the panel took questions from those in attendance and watching online. Two of the questions asked what it meant to be privileged and what systemic racism is.
Jennings pointed out that there’s different levels of privilege such as where you live in a town, the kind of car you own and the socioeconomic status of a person.
“Privilege is a broad term, but it is important for us to understand it is out there and it doesn’t necessarily also mean that it’s a bad thing,” Jennings said.
With systemic racism, Capozzi described redlining as a system designed to keep people away from certain areas of a city. Jim Crow laws were also described as another example of having systemic racism.
“You’re free, but we’re not going to give you a job, we’re going to develop laws to keep you down and we’re going to arrest you if you do something that’s within these rules, and it’s just a no-win situation,” Capozzi said. “A system that’s been created to do exactly what it’s been doing.”
Cromwell ended the conversation by saying that there is no way to be unified in the country unless people continue to talk with each other and allow space for disagreement. A prayer closed the night.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
