Those planning to visit Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks over the Labor Day weekend should plan ahead and be aware of special conditions, according to the National Parks Service.
The NPS said parks are expected to be very busy during the last holiday weekend of the summer. According to a press release, there are a number of factors which visitors should be prepared for, ranging from traffic to natural conditions and wildlife.
Lines will be long, parking will be limited
Entry gates are expected to see long lines after 9 a.m. and NPS recommends visitors buy their pass ahead of time at recreation.gov/pass and arrive with water, snacks and a full tank of gas.
Parking lots are expected to be crowded and visitors should park in larger lots, like at Lodgepole Market or Wolverton, and take the shuttle through the parks. Shuttles will be running through the Giant Forest section of the park through the weekend.
Crescent Meadow/Moro Rock Road will be closed between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., and can only be accessed on foot or by shuttle.
Monday, Sept. 6, will be the last day of regular shuttle service in the park for the year. More information, including schedules, can be found at go.nps.gov/sequoiashuttle.
Bears are on the prowl for your food
NPS reports there have been many cases this summer of bears approaching people and breaking into cars in order to get food, caused by inappropriate storage. A bear was recently euthanized by park staff after “increasingly aggressive and destructive incidents in the Giant Forest area.”
Bears are often attracted to human food and, when they are able to access it, are rewarded and likely to become more aggressive to get it, including approaching parkgoers or breaking into vehicles.
Visitors should keep their food within arms reach, keep it stored in metal food storage lockers, and only throw food away in bear-safe metal trash containers, not restrooms, and pack out garbage if cans are full.
If people are approached by a bear, they should gather in a group, shout, throw stones and try to scare the bear off, according to the NPS.
Fires are strictly prohibited
The park is currently under stage three fire restrictions, the highest level, meaning charcoal and wood fires are not allowed. Both parks are under severe fire risk and the restrictions will stay in place until the risk significantly decreases.
The Walkers fire has caused closures of some trails and areas in the southern portion of Sequoia National Park, including the parts of Tar Gap Trail, Atwell Mill Trail and South Fork Trail, as well as a large area near Falcon Peak. A map of closures is available on the NPS website.
No available camping sites for the weekend
According to NPS, all camping sites in the parks have been reserved through the holiday weekend and no one without a reservation should arrive expecting to camp.
For those with campsites, there may only be six people and two cars per site, and there will be no available public showers. RVs and trailers over 22 feet must enter the park from the Big Stump entrance due to tight switchbacks.
COVID safety protocols will be in place
Due to COVID, all visitors, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face masks indoors and on shuttles. While outside, NPS asks visitors to social distance and be respectful of other parkgoers.
