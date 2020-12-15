Kings-Tulare NAACP collects items for Hacienda facility

HANFORD — Join the Kings-Tulare NAACP and its community partners this holiday season for “Operation Adopt Hacienda.”
The organization is currently collecting items that will be given to the patients at Hacienda Post Acute, which is located at 361 E. Grangeville Blvd. in Hanford.
Items needed by Dec. 17 include:
- Blankets
- Hygiene products
- Non-perishable food
- Any frozen meats
Drop off locations:
- All Valley Printing, 110 W. Seventh St., Hanford
- Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1315 Patterson Ave., Corcoran
- Philadelphia Ministries, 533 Hill St., Lemoore
For more information, contact the Kings-Tulare NAACP at (559) 422-0020 or naacp1039@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!