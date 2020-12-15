You are the owner of this article.
Kings-Tulare NAACP collects items for Hacienda facility
top story

Kings-Tulare NAACP collects items for Hacienda facility

Operation Adopt Hacienda Facility
Contributed

HANFORD — Join the Kings-Tulare NAACP and its community partners this holiday season for “Operation Adopt Hacienda.”

The organization is currently collecting items that will be given to the patients at Hacienda Post Acute, which is located at 361 E. Grangeville Blvd. in Hanford.

Items needed by Dec. 17 include:

  • Blankets
  • Hygiene products
  • Non-perishable food
  • Any frozen meats

Drop off locations:

  • All Valley Printing, 110 W. Seventh St., Hanford
  • Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1315 Patterson Ave., Corcoran
  • Philadelphia Ministries, 533 Hill St., Lemoore

For more information, contact the Kings-Tulare NAACP at (559) 422-0020 or naacp1039@gmail.com.

