For the second year in a row, the Kings Tulare Homeless Alliance is holding a 100-day challenge to find homes for those without them, and finding new ways to create lasting programs.
The organization is partnering with the Rapid Results Institute and other local organizations to find shelter for 100 homeless people in 100 days. Program Manager Laura Fisher said the challenge sets an ambitious goal and finds creative ways to reach it.
“That’s one of the points of the 100-day challenges, is to set a sort of unrealistic goal and think outside the box on how you can accomplish it,” Fisher said.
The challenge started Aug. 9 and Fisher said so far they have given housing vouchers to 14 individuals, who are now looking for units to rent.
Fisher said one of the challenges of the project is finding units and landlords. To get landlords to participate, she said they are developing new incentives which can be used after the 100 days including signing bonuses, holding fees and a fund which covers up to $2,000 in damages beyond those covered by a security deposit.
“We’ve never really done (landlord incentives) before, so we’re really excited to see what we can do to get landlords to lease to our clients,” Fisher said. “We’re just trying to engage landlords in new ways.”
Fisher said her organization is partnering with the housing authorities in both Kings and Tulare counties, as well as many non-profit partners, to try to accomplish the goal.
After the challenge, she said whatever they try out and find is effective for their clients and landlords can be used as a tool to alleviate homelessness issues in the Central Valley.
“Each entity is really playing such an important role in the success of this program,” Fisher said. “100-day challenges are only successful if the team works together, and we’re lucky enough to have an incredibly diverse and excited group.”
