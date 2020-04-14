Kings SPCA refuses to let COVID-19 slow them down

LEMOORE — The Kings SPCA is now working seven days a week to ensure that their furry critters are still getting chances at forever homes.
COVID-19 forced the no-kill shelter — like many other places — to make some changes to their business.
Kings SPCA, located at 9071 16 ½ Ave. in Lemoore, altered their operating hours from 10 to noon and are currently having adoptions take place by appointment only at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. With the shortened hours, the non-profit shelter has decided to open seven days a week instead of their normal five.
In addition, only two staff members are currently working at the shelter, which has limited them to a maximum of four appointments per day. They aren’t accepting walk-ins and everything is taking place outside to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“When it’s time to process the paperwork and whatnot, the paperwork is brought outside to our adopters and they’ll fill out the paperwork and then we’ll take one person inside to process the card transaction,” Aaron Hepps, president and executive director of Kings SPCA, said on Friday. “Everybody else has to stay outside, but we’re doing that to limit the exposure and to ensure that we have less than 10 people on the property at any time and everybody can maintain at least six feet apart.”
It’s been a new way for the shelter to conduct business, but they’ve stepped and have been acclimating to the challenges of working during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Because the situation is so fluid and every single day it seems that there’s new information that’s coming out concerning COVID-19 or the shelter in place regulations getting a little more difficult, it has definitely been, in a sense, a growing pain,” Hepps said.
So they’ve put new systems in place to help for the time being. One person returns all voicemails from home, while two people manage their Facebook appointments. Another returns and sends out emails.
The shelter has also added a central calendar to ensure no one accidentally double-books a time slot and to keep things in order. Hepps said they might end up keeping scheduled appointments for the future, while also offering the usual walk-ins.
But not everything has been easy for Kings SPCA.
“It’s been an increased workload for our staff having to pick up the slack since we can’t have volunteers come in to assist and our shelter primarily runs on volunteers,” Hepps said. “We have a very limited number of staff members due to we’re a completely donation-based operated rescue. … I can’t increase my staff just because of this, so they’ve had to pick up a lot of slack since we aren’t taking the volunteers, but they’ve taken it in stride.”
During the week, the shelter usually has about two to four volunteers per day. On the weekend, they average about five to 10, but have seen this number go up to 30 or even 40 volunteers at times.
The shelter also had to cut approximately 30 working hours per week when they saw an initial decrease in adoptions to nearly zero during the first week.
But over the last week, adoptions have increased to the point where Kings SPCA sent out their rescue coordinators to kill shelters to pull more animals.
“If we’re getting low and we’re seeing the adoptions actually start to go up because of the situation, it’s a great time for us to save animals from kill shelters,” Hepps said. “We got down to about 30-40% of our capacity and it was because the adoptions started picking up greatly.”
Hepps attributed the uptick to people continuing to stay at home. He said it’s a wonderful time for people to settle in with a new pet and be able to bond with them.
Donations, the income Kings SPCA survives on, have dropped off. Dog and cat food, as well as clumping cat litter donations have slowed along with monetary donations. Hepps said he understands the drop off during these tough times.
“People don’t know if they’re going to have a paycheck next month,” Hepps said.
Even with all the restrictions and challenges they’ve faced, Kings SPCA continues to move ahead and do everything they can to get their animals adopted.
To set up an appointment with Kings SPCA, call (559) 925-1630 or message them on their Facebook page. Donations can be made on the Kings SPCA website.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
