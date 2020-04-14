Kings SPCA refuses to let COVID-19 slow them down

The shelter also had to cut approximately 30 working hours per week when they saw an initial decrease in adoptions to nearly zero during the first week.

But over the last week, adoptions have increased to the point where Kings SPCA sent out their rescue coordinators to kill shelters to pull more animals.

“If we’re getting low and we’re seeing the adoptions actually start to go up because of the situation, it’s a great time for us to save animals from kill shelters,” Hepps said. “We got down to about 30-40% of our capacity and it was because the adoptions started picking up greatly.”

Hepps attributed the uptick to people continuing to stay at home. He said it’s a wonderful time for people to settle in with a new pet and be able to bond with them.

Donations, the income Kings SPCA survives on, have dropped off. Dog and cat food, as well as clumping cat litter donations have slowed along with monetary donations. Hepps said he understands the drop off during these tough times.

“People don’t know if they’re going to have a paycheck next month,” Hepps said.

Even with all the restrictions and challenges they’ve faced, Kings SPCA continues to move ahead and do everything they can to get their animals adopted.

To set up an appointment with Kings SPCA, call (559) 925-1630 or message them on their Facebook page. Donations can be made on the Kings SPCA website.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.