Kings Safe Space holds Transgender Day of Remembrance

HANFORD — Kings Safe Space held a Transgender Day of Remembrance at the Civic Auditorium on Friday night.

“Nov. 20 is Transgender Day of Remembrance so we wanted to do something special for that here in Hanford,” Megan Mendes, founder of Kings Safe Space, said.

The event, which gathered a little over two dozen people, was meant to remember and honor those who have lost their lives, while increasing visibility for the LGBTQ+ community.

“It makes my heart so full. It’s what I want. I want more people to turn out,” Mendes said. “I want everybody to come together. I want there to be more visibility here for the LGTBQ+ community.”

After a pair of musical performances by Claire Bevens and Loto Lovelady, Mendes read information on multiple transgender people who had lost their lives due to being themselves.

“It breaks my heart because just them being themselves that gets them killed,” Mendes said. “… It’s scary to think about.”

Mendes knows the struggles all too well.

“I was born and raised here in Hanford and I’ve just felt completely left out, out of place being the queer one,” Mendes said. “It’s good to see all these people here embracing each other, other people like me. It’s great to see that.”

She also remembered how tough it was for her at times in Hanford.

“Back when I used to go out with my girlfriends, holding hands, getting the stares and stuff like that,” Mendes said. “People, they don’t like seeing that around here. They’re not as accepting. I’m trying to make the LGBTQ+ community more visible here and more accepted here.”