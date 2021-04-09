You have permission to edit this article.
Kings River runoff forecast at just 33%
Kings River runoff forecast at just 33%

Kings River Closed to Recreational Users

The Kings River in Fresno County is shown in this undated file photo.

 The Sentinel

CENTRAL VALLEY — Dry conditions that have prevailed in the Sierra Nevada and the San Joaquin Valley since fall have sliced into the Kings River’s runoff outlooks for this spring’s annual snowmelt period, April-through-July. A gloomy annual total can be expected when Water Year 2020-21 concludes in September.

Kings River Watermaster Steve Haugen reports the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) estimates the river’s natural runoff during the peak April-through-July period will be only 400,000 acre-feet, just 33% of average. Even worse, if Kings River watershed precipitation falls short of average during these four months, the April-July total could be even lower.

“The total water year Kings River runoff prediction is equally discouraging,” Haugen said. “On a most-probable basis, it is forecast to be 530,000 acre-feet. That would be 30% of average.” The low-end Kings River water year prediction, based on a possible continued shortfall of precipitation over the coming six months, is only 335,000 acre-feet.

“The worst-case scenarios will not likely fall below runoff totals recorded in the river’s lowest-ever water year [2014-15], but could be uncomfortably close,” Haugen said.

Haugen reported that recent snow observation flights under the new Airborne Remote Sensing of Snowpack program have confirmed the state agency’s predictions.

The DWR’s San Joaquin Valley water supply index, based on much-below-normal Sierra Nevada snowfall and rainfall, is listed as critical. DWR reported that for the major rivers forecast, none have observed unimpaired flows more than 40% of their monthly average since October.

Winter runoff from the Kings River watershed ranged from only 17% of average in January to 27% in February. Not fairing any better, March runoff was just 26% of normal.

This is the second consecutive much-below-average water supply year but the amount of available water in Pine Flat Reservoir storage is lower now than it was in year ago when considerable carryover storage remained for irrigation use. As of midnight last night, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported Pine Flat storage has risen to just over 281,000 acre-feet (28% of capacity).

