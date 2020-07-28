Kings Players' web series entertains with spooky storytelling

HANFORD — They may not be able to have live performances due to COVID-19, but The Kings Players Community Theater has found a new way to bring entertainment to its audience.

Director Hugh Munro Neely has been leading the way in social distance storytelling with a web series focused on eight episodes of classic tales from authors like Edgar Allen Poe and Ambrose Bierce.

“We decided we were going to tell spooky stories,” Neely, who is also the adapter and editor of the stories, said. “That is to say stories from the ghost genre or the horror genre. … Also because that was a genre where we could find some wonderful short, short stories.”

The short stories are about 3,000 words in length, which translates to videos from eight to 20 minutes long with an average cast size of five actors per story. The spooky series, recorded at the Kings Players' Temple Theater, currently has three episodes, including “The Open Window,” “In the Dark” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.”

The next story will be broadcast on Friday morning on Neely’s YouTube channel, the Kings Players’ website and its Facebook page. Previous episodes can be found in those places, as well.

Neely, who’s done theater since the 1980s, proposed the series and also selected its format.

“We are using multiple actors to narrate stories. If the story is told in narration that is third person, we may use one, but more likely we’ll use a couple of actors going in sort of a tag team narration where they trade off,” Neely said. “If the story is in first person, then we have one actor who is reading that role as though they are the person. Within the stories, if there is any dialogue that is quoted, we have one actor for each character for whom there is quoted dialogue.”