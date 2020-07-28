Kings Players' web series entertains with spooky storytelling

HANFORD — They may not be able to have live performances due to COVID-19, but The Kings Players Community Theater has found a new way to bring entertainment to its audience.
Director Hugh Munro Neely has been leading the way in social distance storytelling with a web series focused on eight episodes of classic tales from authors like Edgar Allen Poe and Ambrose Bierce.
“We decided we were going to tell spooky stories,” Neely, who is also the adapter and editor of the stories, said. “That is to say stories from the ghost genre or the horror genre. … Also because that was a genre where we could find some wonderful short, short stories.”
The short stories are about 3,000 words in length, which translates to videos from eight to 20 minutes long with an average cast size of five actors per story. The spooky series, recorded at the Kings Players' Temple Theater, currently has three episodes, including “The Open Window,” “In the Dark” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.”
The next story will be broadcast on Friday morning on Neely’s YouTube channel, the Kings Players’ website and its Facebook page. Previous episodes can be found in those places, as well.
Neely, who’s done theater since the 1980s, proposed the series and also selected its format.
“We are using multiple actors to narrate stories. If the story is told in narration that is third person, we may use one, but more likely we’ll use a couple of actors going in sort of a tag team narration where they trade off,” Neely said. “If the story is in first person, then we have one actor who is reading that role as though they are the person. Within the stories, if there is any dialogue that is quoted, we have one actor for each character for whom there is quoted dialogue.”
Because of the coronavirus, actors are filmed one at a time on the Kings Players’ stage while reading a teleprompter and looking into the camera. A backdrop with moody lighting adds to the atmospheric effects, and the actors’ talents take it from there.
“It’s what I call readers theater,” Neely said. “It’s a little bit like a radio play or an audio book, but with a difference. Actors work not just with their voices, they work with their faces, they work with their eyes.”
The end result is a mix of theater, movie and radio play.
On Monday night, Eden Brock took the stage for her part. The 23-year-old actor and teacher read for “The Ninth Skeleton” by Clark Ashton Smith, as well as the “The Masque of the Red Death” by Edgar Allen Poe.
“Hugh sent over the auditions and I read them, and it was super fun and they were all spooky stories, which is something I don’t usually do and so I was excited to see how that all turned out and to be a part of that,” Brock said.
Filming lasted about an hour with commentary between Brock and Neely aiming towards that one perfect take.
“How did that feel?” Neely asked. “That one was ok,” Brock said. Another take was done. Other times, Neely gave instruction on what he wanted for the scene. Brock adjusted.
Eventually, both assented when the satisfaction of a good take prevailed.
“This is the first thing the theater has done in a while so when they found something they were able to do and Hugh emailed us all about auditions, I was so excited to be a part of something that we could do,” Brock said. “I know that everybody at the theater, myself included, misses not only being in the shows, but coming to them and just being together.”
With five episodes to go, and a special ninth encore episode, Kings Players fans can look forward to more thrilling and spooky entertainment on Fridays.
“I just want us to have a lot of fun and also have a way to share with our audience something that they can enjoy at home so they won’t forget us when we come back, hopefully, next year as soon as we can,” Neely said.
