Kings Players seek donations after canceled season

HANFORD — In the midst of their first production of the season, The Kings Players Community Theater was looking forward to another sellout year.
“We were selling out and were hopefully going to set the example for this year, and then COVID-19 came around and [we were] just dead in the water,” Board President Mike Spicer said.
Like so many others, the Kings Players had to put everything on hold while they waited to see what would happen with the coronavirus. They were performing “The Marquis Crossing Ladies Society’s First Attempt at Murder” and nearing the end of its run when they found out they had to suspend live operations.
“In March … we had one more week to go and the governor put the order out, so we had to close everything down, which was very unusual for us,” Spicer, who has been involved with the theater for more than 15 years, said.
Now, COVID-19 has put an end to the Kings Players’ entire season. The theater, located at 514 Visalia St., canceled three productions and what was left of the season opener.
The tough blow comes after what Spicer called an “unprecedented year” when it came to corporate sponsors. The theater is going to roll their advertisements to the 2021 season and they have decided to do the same with their three canceled productions. They will also add a variety show in 2021, including a possible side door production.
With the loss of revenue and no timetable as to when the theater will reopen its doors, the Kings Players is asking for donations from the public. All donations are tax deductible as the organization is a nonprofit.
“We’re just asking for donations big, small it doesn’t matter,” Spicer said. “It basically will go into our general fund which pays for the operation of the theater.”
The Kings Players posted the following statement on their Facebook page on July 9:
"The Kings Players Community Theater has been severely impacted by closures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the theater has suspended live operations during this time, the Kings Players is facing a loss of income and financial uncertainty in the days and weeks ahead. As a result, the Kings Players is humbly requesting donations. The Kings Players is a non-profit 501(c)(3). All donations are tax deductible. Thank you for your consideration and support!"
It’s the first time the theater has asked for donations, usually relying on donors and sponsors to help fulfill their operating costs.
“We’re all volunteers. We don’t have any full-time employees,” Spicer said. “We have a large group of volunteers, but it is a business and we got to keep the lights on.”
During this time, Spicer said they’ve upgraded the electrical wiring in the building and are working on making the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act — a four-stage plan of which they’re currently in stage two.
The next step during the closure is long-term planning, which is aimed at April 2022 when the building will turn 100 years old. The Kings Players are also in the initial steps of getting the theater designated as a historical building.
But even when the theater's spotlights do shine once again, it’s unclear how many of their patrons — an older crowd — will return, especially after the Kings Players did a couple of surveys.
“From those surveys, it’s quite clear that we’re not going to really get the robust crowds,” Spicer said. “We used to have sellouts. People complaining they can’t get in. … I don’t think we’re going to get those people back until there’s a very solid vaccine in place where people can rest assured that they’re going to be protected from COVID-19.”
