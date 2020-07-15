Kings Players seek donations after canceled season

HANFORD — In the midst of their first production of the season, The Kings Players Community Theater was looking forward to another sellout year.

“We were selling out and were hopefully going to set the example for this year, and then COVID-19 came around and [we were] just dead in the water,” Board President Mike Spicer said.

Like so many others, the Kings Players had to put everything on hold while they waited to see what would happen with the coronavirus. They were performing “The Marquis Crossing Ladies Society’s First Attempt at Murder” and nearing the end of its run when they found out they had to suspend live operations.

“In March … we had one more week to go and the governor put the order out, so we had to close everything down, which was very unusual for us,” Spicer, who has been involved with the theater for more than 15 years, said.

Now, COVID-19 has put an end to the Kings Players’ entire season. The theater, located at 514 Visalia St., canceled three productions and what was left of the season opener.

The tough blow comes after what Spicer called an “unprecedented year” when it came to corporate sponsors. The theater is going to roll their advertisements to the 2021 season and they have decided to do the same with their three canceled productions. They will also add a variety show in 2021, including a possible side door production.