Kings Lions Club donates to Lemoore Christian Aid

During the year, Kings Lions Club gives back to the community in many ways, like giving away back-to-school backpacks or holding eye clinics, funded through events like the annual Brewfest.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arcino said concerns in the community include the elderly, those who are isolated in their homes, and those who have lost jobs or don’t have that monthly check they depend on. She said the club doesn’t want to just sit back while others go hungry.

“We can always give back in some way,” Arcino said, adding small gestures like bringing someone food or just reaching out to see how they are doing, make big differences.

Even with all the unknowns right now, Arcino said the club and its 42 members will continue to think of new ways to help the community, without jeopardizing anyone’s health.

Arcino said the Kings Lions Club is always open to suggestions and open to partnering with other nonprofits or organizations that help in the county.

“We’re always here trying to think of bigger and better things to help our community,” she said.

The reporter can be reached at jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com

