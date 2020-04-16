Kings Lions Club donates to Lemoore Christian Aid

LEMOORE — With many individuals and families struggling during the current global pandemic, nonprofit organizations like Kings Lions Club continue to find ways to serve their communities.
On Monday, members of the club presented Lemoore Christian Aid with a $2,000 check, which will help provide food to over 200 people in need in Kings County.
Gina Arcino, president of Lemoore Lions Club, said the donation came about through a discussion with one of the club’s members, Lemoore Police Capt. Maggie Ochoa.
Ochoa had talked with Nick Francu of Lemoore Christian Aid, a nonprofit organization that provides food and clothing to those in need in the community. Francu told Ochoa that donations weren’t coming in as much as they used to, but there were more people than usual in need of these resources.
Ochoa got in touch with other club members and Arcino said they decided a donation to the organization, which covers the entire county, was the best way to give back at this time. The club reallocated funds from its annual Easter egg hunt budget, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus.
Luckily, the 5,000 eggs the club had already purchased for the Easter egg hunt were able to be given away to kids in the Lemoore elementary school district through the district’s free lunch program that is taking place during the school closures.
During the year, Kings Lions Club gives back to the community in many ways, like giving away back-to-school backpacks or holding eye clinics, funded through events like the annual Brewfest.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arcino said concerns in the community include the elderly, those who are isolated in their homes, and those who have lost jobs or don’t have that monthly check they depend on. She said the club doesn’t want to just sit back while others go hungry.
“We can always give back in some way,” Arcino said, adding small gestures like bringing someone food or just reaching out to see how they are doing, make big differences.
Even with all the unknowns right now, Arcino said the club and its 42 members will continue to think of new ways to help the community, without jeopardizing anyone’s health.
Arcino said the Kings Lions Club is always open to suggestions and open to partnering with other nonprofits or organizations that help in the county.
“We’re always here trying to think of bigger and better things to help our community,” she said.
