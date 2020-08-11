You are the owner of this article.
Kings Lions Club collects school supplies during 'Stuff the Bus'
HANFORD — The Kings Lions Club teamed up with Rudy Salas and other community groups for “Stuff the Bus” on Saturday.

Martie Rodriguez, president of the Kings Lions Club, said the “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive is a long-term project over 10 years. He was thankful for the generous support from the community who came and donated school supplies for children.

“All supplies [are] being distributed to area schools this week to go to students in need,” Rodriguez said. “Students still need school supplies while remote learning from home.”

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

