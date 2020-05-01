You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kings Fair canceled
0 comments
top story

Kings Fair canceled

{{featured_button_text}}
kings fair livestock 2019

Students show off their hogs during the Kings Fair in this 2019 file photo.

 Parker Bowman, the Sentinel

HANFORD — Organizers announced Thursday night that this year's Kings Fair is canceled due to conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the 2020 Kings Fair will not be held this year," Kings Fair Chief Executive Officer Jerome Coelho said in a statement. 

The "difficult decision" was made after working closely with the Governor's office, California Department of Food and Agriculture and the Kings County Department of Public Health. 

The event was originally scheduled for May 28-31. 

"Our number one priority is the health and safety of our community, guests and staff. We are working with partners, sponsors and the community to assure the best solution for every exhibitor and the hard work and commitment they have invested in their projects," Coelho said.

Organizers are currently working on a plan of action to enable junior livestock exhibitors to host an online auction.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metro 4 Cinemas closes its doors
News

Metro 4 Cinemas closes its doors

HANFORD — Owners of the Metro 4 Cinemas in Hanford announced Thursday that the theater's doors will close and it will no longer operate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News