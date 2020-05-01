Kings Fair canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Organizers announced Thursday night that this year's Kings Fair is canceled due to conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the 2020 Kings Fair will not be held this year," Kings Fair Chief Executive Officer Jerome Coelho said in a statement.

The "difficult decision" was made after working closely with the Governor's office, California Department of Food and Agriculture and the Kings County Department of Public Health.

The event was originally scheduled for May 28-31.

"Our number one priority is the health and safety of our community, guests and staff. We are working with partners, sponsors and the community to assure the best solution for every exhibitor and the hard work and commitment they have invested in their projects," Coelho said.

Organizers are currently working on a plan of action to enable junior livestock exhibitors to host an online auction.

