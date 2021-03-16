Kings County to remain in purple tier for now

HANFORD — Although Kings County was expected to move into a less restrictive tier this week in the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the county is staying put in the most restrictive purple tier for the time being.

“We continue to see a decline in cases, but as anticipated we did get another spike from our last three day weekend,” said Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health. “It was larger than the spike from the Super Bowl and our positivity rate has risen as a result.”

Hill said the county’s new cases per 100,000 metric is 11.1, which meets purple tier criteria. The state’s updated blueprint allows counties to leave the purple tier if they have 10 or fewer COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Hill added that the county’s overall testing positivity is at 4.3%, which meets orange tier requirements, while the testing positivity in the lowest quartile of the healthy places index has increased to 6.9%, which meets red tier requirements.

As a result, Hill said the county will not be able to move to the red tier in the state’s accelerated process. He did note, however, that these figures are about a week old and the trend is moving in a positive direction for the county.

COVID-19 B.1.1.7 and B.1.429 variants detected in Kings County

Last week, KCDPH said it received confirmation of the first case of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant detected in a Kings County resident.

Health officials said the individual is an adult and contracted COVID-19 while traveling outside of the country, and has been isolated since symptoms first presented. They said KCDPH will continue its contact tracing efforts to determine close contacts of this case.