Kings County to increase COVID-19 testing with new community testing site

HANFORD — Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement to add more than 80 community testing sites across the state focused on underserved communities, Kings County will launch a testing site in Hanford, set to open Monday.

This new site is one of 80 powered through a partnership with OptumServe, the federal government health services business of Optum, a leading health services innovation company.

Testing will be by appointment only through OptumServe directly. The county will release additional information when appointments become available.

“This testing site will help Kings County dramatically increase testing needs for individuals who have had limited access to COVID-19 tests up until now,” Edward Hill, director of Kings County Department of Public Health, said. “We’re thrilled to partner with the state and OptumServe to help ensure our communities are healthy, while also helping meet California’s testing goals.”

To determine where to locate new testing sites, the state looked at both rural and urban areas where Californians would have to travel between 30 and 60 minutes to reach an existing testing site or hospital. Locations were evaluated and selected to ensure underserved populations have access to testing regardless of socioeconomic status.