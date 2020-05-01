Kings County to increase COVID-19 testing with new community testing site

HANFORD — Following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent announcement to add more than 80 community testing sites across the state focused on underserved communities, Kings County will launch a testing site in Hanford, set to open Monday.
This new site is one of 80 powered through a partnership with OptumServe, the federal government health services business of Optum, a leading health services innovation company.
Testing will be by appointment only through OptumServe directly. The county will release additional information when appointments become available.
“This testing site will help Kings County dramatically increase testing needs for individuals who have had limited access to COVID-19 tests up until now,” Edward Hill, director of Kings County Department of Public Health, said. “We’re thrilled to partner with the state and OptumServe to help ensure our communities are healthy, while also helping meet California’s testing goals.”
To determine where to locate new testing sites, the state looked at both rural and urban areas where Californians would have to travel between 30 and 60 minutes to reach an existing testing site or hospital. Locations were evaluated and selected to ensure underserved populations have access to testing regardless of socioeconomic status.
Transportation to the COVID-19 testing site may be available through residents’ managed care plan. Additionally, Kings Area Rural Transit (KART) will provide support for Kings County residents living in rural locations that lack access to reliable transportation. More details will be released as they become available.
OptumServe has extensive expertise in rapidly deploying and setting up health care services and it works closely with the military under the leadership of former Army Surgeon General and retired Lt. General Patty Horoho, RN.
“OptumServe is honored to assist California in expanding COVID-19 testing for residents,” said Patty Horoho, CEO of OptumServe. “We are bringing our full commitment and capabilities to serve Californians, including extensive experience conducting large community health events.”
At maximum capacity, OptumServe will be able to support up to 80 testing sites at one time throughout the state, increasing total testing capacity by more than 10,500 tests per day.
“Thanks to Kings County and to OptumServe for the collaboration to make these testing sites possible,” said Charity Dean, M.D., assistant director of the California Department of Public Health. “We’re working together as part of the state’s Testing Task Force to ensure regions with the greatest need have access to tests, and these sites are going to be a major component in reaching our testing goals.”
“A state testing facility will help to provide comfort in knowing who is infected with COVID-19, so our community can move towards opening businesses soon and getting lives back to normal,” Doug Verboon, chairman of the Kings County Board of Supervisors, added.
