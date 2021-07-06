Kings County Fire needs a new facility, the Tachi-Yokut Tribe has land, and their new project together aims to improve public safety and build a deeper intergovernmental partnership.
Bill Lynch, Kings County fire chief, said the county and the tribe have had an intergovernmental contract for more than 20 years that provides emergency services to the reservation and the Tachi Palace Casino Resort.
Station seven, located on 18th Avenue, is an old building and shifting population has put it almost in the City of Lemoore, prompting the department to start searching for a site to house a new facility, Lynch said.
“The facility was built a long time ago and is in dire need of a lot of repairs,” said Tachi-Yokut Tribe Chairman Leo Sisco. “We discussed, while negotiating a new contract, how we’d feel about a station on the Rancharia since the population shift in the county has come this way.”
While Sisco said the project is in its infancy, the county Board of Supervisors approved a committee in June, made of two county representatives and two tribal members, to work on developing the $21.2 million project.
The Tachi-Yokut Tribe will be in charge of development and administration of the new station, and Sisco said the committee will get the expert input from the fire chief and take into account what is best for the community.
Sisco said while another tribe in the state has a contract to get emergency services from an external fire department, this is the first county fire station on reservation land in the state, as far as he’s aware.
The station will be the county’s first new fire facility built in 25 years, Lynch said, adding that the endeavor would not have been possible without the partnership.
The project will also include a state-of-the-art training facility which will allow Kings Fire to train locally, as well as bring in income from other departments renting or leasing the facility space to do their own training, Sisco said.
Leland McGee, tribal administrator, said the reservation and county will benefit from the training facility, but that it's also a way to bring income and resources back to the local community.
“We’re allowed, under federal law, to determine what the most significant need is that could be served by gaining revenue which would otherwise go to Sacramento,” McGee said. “It’s an exercise in absolute sovereignty by making decisions that benefit the local community.”
Sisco said the partnership isn’t so much about the benefit for the tribe alone, which includes emergency services for the patrons and employees of the casino, but about the benefit for the county as a whole to have a new station and large training facility.
“We’re extremely excited to be part of this project,” Lynch said. “It’s the culmination of a long and fruitful relationship with the tribe and casino. We’re looking forward to strengthening our relationship, improving public safety and serving the county and tribe.”
