Kings County Superior Court updates services to file documents, make payments

HANFORD — In order to continue its efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus and continue to serve the residents of Kings County, the Superior Court of Kings County has made some changes to its services.

According to a press release form the courthouse, external service windows to the courthouse will no longer be open to the public for purposes of filing documents or making payments.

The changes became effective Monday and will continue until further notice.

To accommodate court users, the following options will be available:

Methods of communication for court users

1. By phone

Criminal/Traffic/Civil - (559) 582-1010 follow directions on message.

2. By email

Criminal – infodeskcriminal@kings.courts.ca.gov

Traffic – infodesktraffic@kings.courts.ca.gov

Civil – infodeskcivil@kings.courts.ca.gov

Self Help – selfhelpcenter@kings.courts.ca.gov

3. Drop Box – for filings, documents, requests and payments for both Criminal/Traffic and Civil/Family Law (this includes all requests for emergency and/or restraining orders)