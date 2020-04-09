Kings County Superior Court updates services to file documents, make payments

HANFORD — In order to continue its efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus and continue to serve the residents of Kings County, the Superior Court of Kings County has made some changes to its services.
According to a press release form the courthouse, external service windows to the courthouse will no longer be open to the public for purposes of filing documents or making payments.
The changes became effective Monday and will continue until further notice.
To accommodate court users, the following options will be available:
Methods of communication for court users
1. By phone
- Criminal/Traffic/Civil - (559) 582-1010 follow directions on message.
2. By email
- Criminal – infodeskcriminal@kings.courts.ca.gov
- Traffic – infodesktraffic@kings.courts.ca.gov
- Civil – infodeskcivil@kings.courts.ca.gov
- Self Help – selfhelpcenter@kings.courts.ca.gov
3. Drop Box – for filings, documents, requests and payments for both Criminal/Traffic and Civil/Family Law (this includes all requests for emergency and/or restraining orders)
- Two available drop box locations: outside the south/east front entrance doors, and the east side of the courthouse — closest to the small parking lot.
- Response time will be 24-48 hours.
- When copies are ready for pick up, court staff will notify you by telephone or mail. Please ensure a valid telephone number is provided to the court.
- The court will still process all filings by way of E-File, File from Home or mail.
4. Authorized forms of payment
- Cash, check, money order and/or cashier’s check inside a sealed envelope.
- Sealed envelopes shall include the following information: name, case number, amount of payment, a contact phone number.
- Credit card payments for Criminal/Traffic cases must be completed through the court website payment portal www.kings.courts.ca.gov.
Self-Help Center (update)
- Center relocated to the internal civil windows.
- Hours remain 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with controlled entrance to the courthouse.
- Litigants will be served on a first come, first serve basis.
- Required to check in with security and wait for direction.
- Will be directed to the designated civil window for assistance upon availability.
Telephonic appearances
1. Civil/Family Law
- Submit request in writing or contact the clerk’s office at (559) 582-1010.
- Judicial Council form FL-679 can also be utilized for Family Law/Child Support cases. Please go to the JCC website at www.courts.ca.gov to access form.
- Requests are to be submitted to the court no later than 3 p.m. the day before the hearing.
2. Criminal/Traffic
- Contact the Court at (559) 582-1010 the day prior to the hearing for approval.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!