Kings County shares Halloween guidelines

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health released its Halloween guidelines last week.

The goal of the “COVID-19 Halloween Guidance” is to “keep our community members as safe as possible while still enjoying the holiday,” according to a press release. The press release was broken up into three sections: Permitted and recommended, not recommended and safer alternatives, and not permitted.

Under permitted and recommended, the department of public health encourages online parties and contests, such as costume contests or pumpkin carving. Car parades including drive-by events, drive-thru events and drive-in events are also recommended as long as they comply with health guidelines for vehicle-based parades. Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants and decorating homes and yards are also permitted.

Activities that are not recommended are traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating. Both activities make it difficult to maintain social distancing guidelines and avoiding sharing food.

The department of public health recommends that anyone who wants to distribute treats should “leave individually wrapped candy or treats on a table, on their front walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space that allows for at least six feet of physical distance from the door. The individually wrapped candy should be spread out so each piece is not touching another.” The person or people distributing the candy should also wear a face covering and wash their hands before placing or replacing the candy.