Kings County Public Health announced Friday an 84% increase of COVID cases from June, with a projected 300 new cases this week and 700 next week.
Director Ed Hill said the projections are based on a logarithmic scale which assumes conditions stay the same. Though cases are increasing, Hill said they project the case peak in July to be half to two-thirds the size of the peak in the same month last year.
Events moving back inside to avoid the high temperature is a driving force behind the increase, Hill said. He said the highest risk of transmission comes indoors and in events where one comes into contact with many people.
The biggest tool to prevent an ongoing increase of cases, particularly the highly transmissible Delta variant, is vaccination, Hill said. The Public Health Department has all three vaccines available and can be contacted to schedule mobile clinics.
