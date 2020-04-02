Kings County schools to transition to distance learning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Following a press conference held by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, in which Newsom expressed that it is very unlikely schools would resume this year, school districts will shift their focus to distance learning.

In a letter sent Thursday afternoon, Kings County Superintendent of Schools Todd Barlow said local school district superintendents have been closely monitoring the ever-changing situation brought on by COVID-19 and have already begun planning for distance learning during the extended closure of school sites.

“Our schools have undertaken an unprecedented effort in the past few weeks,” Barlow said. “We thank them all for their dedication to our students."

Barlow said the transition to distance learning will take many forms, but he is confident that the community will work together to support Kings County students.

“Together we will rise to the challenge,” he said.

Barlow said each district will determine its own plan for the remainder of the year and individual superintendents will announce their decisions to parents and the community in the upcoming days.

