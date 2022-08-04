School safety, specifically with regard to active shooter situations, was discussed this week by Kings County law enforcement and education leaders, with an emphasis on planning ahead and having needed personnel at school sites.

Todd Barlow, superintendent of the Kings County Office of Education, which oversees the county's 13 school districts and 28,000 students, advocated for a threat assessment team for every school ideally comprised of the school councilor, the school resource officer, a teacher and a member of the administration. 

"This team would be proactive in identifying and resolving problem behaviors so that they aren't left to fester," Barlow told those gathered for the Zoom meeting Wednesday.

Reporter

Makenzie Rankin

