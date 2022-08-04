School safety, specifically with regard to active shooter situations, was discussed this week by Kings County law enforcement and education leaders, with an emphasis on planning ahead and having needed personnel at school sites.
Todd Barlow, superintendent of the Kings County Office of Education, which oversees the county's 13 school districts and 28,000 students, advocated for a threat assessment team for every school ideally comprised of the school councilor, the school resource officer, a teacher and a member of the administration.
"This team would be proactive in identifying and resolving problem behaviors so that they aren't left to fester," Barlow told those gathered for the Zoom meeting Wednesday.
Those in attendance included Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever and Kings County Sheriff David Robinson.
Barlow emphasized that safety is a top priority for the county's students, and noted each school site is required to have a Comprehensive School Safety Plan.
He explained that in California drills for fire and earthquakes are required to be a part of any safety plan, but that plans for addressing active assailant drills are not required.
"Many school sites have begun to on their own hold active assailant drills," he said. "That being said, we want to ensure every school in Kings County is held to the same standard."
Using the Uvalde, Texas school shooter as an example, Robinson spoke about addressing mental health red flags earlier to prevent violence.
"The Robb Elementary shooter was known by family and associates to have had violent tendancies, yet these went unreported," he said. "Even before his 18th birthday, he made comments and social media posts regarding gun violence. There were signs for years that he was antisocial, all missed by the people in law enforcement as well as in the school system."
Robinson went on to note that often attackers show observable red flag behaviors prior to violence.
"If we set up a system to catch these individuals long before they can attack, we can prevent the loss of lives," he said.
Many of the attendees were school staff members from around the county, including Laura Duran, the safety security coordinator for Corcoran Unified School District.
Duran said she would like to see school resource officers become familiarized with the layout of the schools they serve prior to school starting.
"We should make time for SROs to get familiar with the campus before students are there. In the case of an emergency, it would save time to have that knowledge," Duran said.
Karl Anderson, an officer with the Hanford Police Department, shared his thoughts on proactive threat assessment, saying that when communities address problem behaviors and react accordingly, violence can be prevented.
In addition to developing a county threat assessment team, Barlow expressed his desire to have frequent school safety meetings.
"This subject is uncomfortable but we need to talk about it," he said. "The benefit of living in Kings County is that we are close together. If the need arose, everyone would respond, and not just those whose jurisdiction the attack would take place in. By having this conversation take place, we can prevent violence and be more prepared for violence."