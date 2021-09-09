While the Kings Public Health Department did not give a COVID-19 update because the Board of Supervisors did not hold a weekly meeting, county, state and federal data shows cases are slowing, though testing delays may be impacting the numbers.
Kings County reported 403 new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 31, the last official update on the surge. While cases are down, the county also saw seven COVID deaths and the highest rate of hospitalization since last winter’s surge.
Public Health officials have reported a 72-hour delay in testing, which may be impacting the numbers reported over the holiday weekend. The last official report said there was a case increase of 694 cases between Aug. 24-30, but data now shows 720 cases during that period.
Data compiled by the New York Times also shows that Kings County is seeing its highest COVID hospitalization rates since the winter surge. Regional hospitals have been placed under special guidance to limit emergency room admissions and have requested and received staffing help from the state, according to public health officials.
County data shows vaccination rates have increased slightly in past weeks, but since Aug. 31 there has been a slight decrease in daily shots administered. While other vaccines have been fairly even in their rate of distribution, Pfizer shots administered appear to be increasing.
The next official public health update will take place during the next Board of Supervisors meeting Sept. 14.
