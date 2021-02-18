Kings County rolls out MyTurn COVID-19 vaccine appointments

HANFORD — Wednesday, the Kings County Department of Public Health started the mandated transition to MyTurn, the state’s online platform to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Health officials said MyTurn appointments will be rolled out in phases to ensure the system is working properly before making it available countywide.

The only appointments available in the system this week are for vaccination at the Kings County Department of Public Health clinic in Hanford. Visit https://myturn.ca.gov/ for current appointment availability.

During this transition phase, KCDPH said it will schedule small clinics with this new system in order to work through any issues identified with the platform. The MyTurn platform also includes a “register for updates” feature, which notifies residents when they are eligible for the vaccine and when additional appointments become available.

In addition to the appointments through MyTurn, KCDPH said it continues to contact individuals from the existing waitlist to schedule appointments at various locations throughout the county. With the rollout of MyTurn, health officials said there will be no new additions to the KCDPH waitlist, as the system does not allow for this function.

The California Department of Public Health’s Vaccinate All 58 tiered system determines who is eligible in MyTurn and currently only healthcare workers in Phase 1A and individuals 65 and older from Phase 1B are able to schedule appointments, said a press release from KCDPH. Officials said verification of a Kings County address or employment as a health care worker in Kings County will be required at the time of the appointment.