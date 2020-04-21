Kings County releases COVID-19 data

HANFORD — With the number of COVID-19 cases beginning to increase, the Kings County Department of Public Health has released its first graph that illustrates the county’s case distribution by city.
According to the graph, both Hanford and Lemoore have between 10-19 cases each, while Corcoran has 5-9 cases, Avenal has 0-4 cases and the unincorporated areas of the county also have 0-4 cases.
“As our cases continue to increase, we will be able to share additional data moving forward,” KCDPH Director Ed Hill told the Kings County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday morning.
As of Tuesday, there are 32 confirmed cases of the virus in Kings County.
Over the weekend, from Friday to Sunday, Kings County experienced 12 additional cases of COVID-19. The biggest jump the county has seen so far was eight cases in one day, which were announced on Saturday.
Two more cases were announced Monday night. The exposure for these two new cases is still under investigation, said KCDPH.
According to a press release from the department, two cases are being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.
Out of the 32 total cases, KCDPH said two were travel related, 22 are close contact with known infected individuals, two are community spread and six are still under investigation.
The department said it is currently conducting communicable disease investigations to identify anybody who may have had close personal contact with these individuals, including any friends, family members or health care professionals, in order to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness.
There has been one COVID-19-related death in Kings County, and five individuals have recovered from the virus.
Throughout the county, 905 people have been tested for the disease and 860 negative test results have been reported to the public health department so far. Currently, 69 individuals are being monitored based on travel or contact history, or who have symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and after other respiratory illnesses have been ruled out.
The reporter can be reached at jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com
