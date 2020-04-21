Kings County releases COVID-19 data

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — With the number of COVID-19 cases beginning to increase, the Kings County Department of Public Health has released its first graph that illustrates the county’s case distribution by city.

According to the graph, both Hanford and Lemoore have between 10-19 cases each, while Corcoran has 5-9 cases, Avenal has 0-4 cases and the unincorporated areas of the county also have 0-4 cases.

“As our cases continue to increase, we will be able to share additional data moving forward,” KCDPH Director Ed Hill told the Kings County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday morning.

As of Tuesday, there are 32 confirmed cases of the virus in Kings County.

Over the weekend, from Friday to Sunday, Kings County experienced 12 additional cases of COVID-19. The biggest jump the county has seen so far was eight cases in one day, which were announced on Saturday.

Two more cases were announced Monday night. The exposure for these two new cases is still under investigation, said KCDPH.

According to a press release from the department, two cases are being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.