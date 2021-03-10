Kings County receives first shipment of Janssen vaccine

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) received its first shipment of the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine this week, along with its scheduled shipments of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Health officials said it was the largest vaccine allocation KCDPH had received since the vaccine rollout began.

After the initial shipment, KCDPH officials said the Janssen version will not be available for a couple of weeks, though they still expect to see an increase in vaccine allocation.

“We are very excited to receive shipments of all three vaccines and are thankful to receive the single dose version, allowing even more people the opportunity to become fully vaccinated without having to return for a second dose,” said Darcy Pickens, assistant director of public health.

KCDPH said it began administering all three COVID-19 vaccines this week.

Kings County vaccine providers continue to vaccinate Phase 1A and Phase 1B, which includes adults 65 years and older, as well as those in the food, agriculture, education, childcare and emergency services sectors. California Department of Public Health is also supposed to further expand eligibility under Phase 1B.

Last week, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) visited with frontline health workers, community members and local leaders at vaccine clinics in Arvin, Wasco and Delano to celebrate the 34,000 vaccine doses that were recently secured for the Central Valley.

“It is great to see the extra 34,000 doses coming to the Valley and being used to vaccinate our frontline workers, seniors, farm workers and teachers,” Salas said in a statement. “We are continuing to work hard to bring more vaccination sites to the Valley and highly encourage people to follow the science and get vaccinated so that we can protect our loved ones and neighbors.”