Kings County receives first shipment of Janssen vaccine

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) received its first shipment of the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine this week, along with its scheduled shipments of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Health officials said it was the largest vaccine allocation KCDPH had received since the vaccine rollout began.
After the initial shipment, KCDPH officials said the Janssen version will not be available for a couple of weeks, though they still expect to see an increase in vaccine allocation.
“We are very excited to receive shipments of all three vaccines and are thankful to receive the single dose version, allowing even more people the opportunity to become fully vaccinated without having to return for a second dose,” said Darcy Pickens, assistant director of public health.
KCDPH said it began administering all three COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Kings County vaccine providers continue to vaccinate Phase 1A and Phase 1B, which includes adults 65 years and older, as well as those in the food, agriculture, education, childcare and emergency services sectors. California Department of Public Health is also supposed to further expand eligibility under Phase 1B.
Last week, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) visited with frontline health workers, community members and local leaders at vaccine clinics in Arvin, Wasco and Delano to celebrate the 34,000 vaccine doses that were recently secured for the Central Valley.
“It is great to see the extra 34,000 doses coming to the Valley and being used to vaccinate our frontline workers, seniors, farm workers and teachers,” Salas said in a statement. “We are continuing to work hard to bring more vaccination sites to the Valley and highly encourage people to follow the science and get vaccinated so that we can protect our loved ones and neighbors.”
State and county partners have launched 11 new Central Valley vaccination sites, which Salas said has helped increase vaccine allocations to the Valley by almost 60%.
As the vaccine rollout continues, 40% of all COVID-19 vaccine doses are to be sent to communities hit hardest by the pandemic. The state is to send a large share of the vaccine supply to local counties, which will then distribute the doses to health providers, physicians and community health clinics that work with underserved neighborhoods.
The OptumServe location in Hanford is still accepting appointments for all sectors in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1. You can visit myturn.ca.gov or contact the state’s call center at 1-833-422-4255 for assistance with booking an appointment.
The health department said many users have reported errors while attempting to access the MyTurn website when using Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge. They suggest using the Google Chrome application.
KCDPH is currently using TimeTap to schedule vaccine appointments for eligible residents of Kings County. Visit the KCDPH vaccine page at http://www.kingscovidinfo.com to schedule your appointment. Proof of address and/or employment status in Kings County will be required at the time of your appointment.
Beginning March 15, health care providers may use their clinical judgment to vaccinate individuals aged 16-64 who are deemed to be at the very highest risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 because they have the following severe health conditions:
- Cancer, current with weakened immune system
- Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or above
- Chronic pulmonary disease, oxygen dependent
- Down syndrome
- Solid organ transplant, leading to a weakened immune system
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies (but not hypertension)
- Severe obesity (Body Mass Index ≥ 40 kg/m2 )
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hemoglobin A1c level greater than 7.5%
For more information visit https://covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/
