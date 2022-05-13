Officer Jonathan Diaz and K9 Bluz of the Kings County Sheriff's Department will be remembered along with other law enforcement officers at a Kings County Peace Officers Memorial ceremony on Wednesday, May 18.
The public is invited to join the ceremony to honor law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.
Officer Diaz died Nov. 2, 2019 and K9 Bluz died Thursday, May 12. Kings County law enforcement has created a Kings County Peace Officers Memorial and each year law enforcement countywide joins together in a memorial ceremony to remember those who gave their lives.
It will take place at 10 a.m. at the Kings County Government Center courtyard located at 1400 West Lacey Blvd. The memorial dedication will include a multi-agency honor guard detail, musical tribute, and a 21-gun salute from Naval Air Station Lemoore. There will be light refreshments provided at the end of the memorial ceremony.