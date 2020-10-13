Kings County moves into red tier

HANFORD — It was announced during the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday that Kings County has moved into the red tier 2 in the state’s "Blueprint for a Safer Economy."

“This is good news,” said Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Public Health. “It goes to show that the work that everybody has been doing on the testing and getting our testing numbers up is helping us with our process and our move through economic opening.”

Since the beginning of September, Kings County had been in the most restrictive purple tier 1, also known as the “Widespread” tier.

The county has worked since then to meet the state’s metrics in new cases per 100,000 population, overall countywide testing positivity and testing positivity in the lowest quartile of the healthy places index in order to move into the red tier 2, also known as the “Substantial” tier.

Hill said his department was notified Monday that the county met these metrics and was eligible to move into the red tier on Tuesday.

The following sectors may modify their reopening status in accordance with the red tier 2 assignment: