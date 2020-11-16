Kings County moves back into purple tier

HANFORD — On Monday, the state announced an “emergency break” on the statewide Blueprint for a Safer Economy and an early rollback to more restrictive tiers for most California Counties. Based on increasing case rates, Kings County has been reassigned to the most restrictive, “Widespread” purple tier.

Effective at noon on Tuesday, the following sectors are only allowed to operate outdoors with modifications under the purple tier:

Restaurants

Gyms and fitness centers

Places of worship

Movie theaters

Cardrooms, satellite wagering

Family entertainment centers

Museums, zoos and aquariums

Campground, playgrounds and recreational facilities

Bars, breweries, distilleries (where no meal provided) – closed. For bars providing food, follow restaurant status limitations.

The following sectors are allowed to operate indoors with modifications under the purple tier:

All retail - maximum 25% indoor capacity

Libraries - maximum 25% indoor capacity

Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and personal care services

Shopping centers - maximum 25% indoor capacity and closed common areas and food courts

Schools

Higher education institutions: