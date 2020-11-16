Kings County moves back into purple tier

HANFORD — On Monday, the state announced an “emergency break” on the statewide Blueprint for a Safer Economy and an early rollback to more restrictive tiers for most California Counties. Based on increasing case rates, Kings County has been reassigned to the most restrictive, “Widespread” purple tier.
Effective at noon on Tuesday, the following sectors are only allowed to operate outdoors with modifications under the purple tier:
- Restaurants
- Gyms and fitness centers
- Places of worship
- Movie theaters
- Cardrooms, satellite wagering
- Family entertainment centers
- Museums, zoos and aquariums
- Campground, playgrounds and recreational facilities
- Bars, breweries, distilleries (where no meal provided) – closed. For bars providing food, follow restaurant status limitations.
The following sectors are allowed to operate indoors with modifications under the purple tier:
- All retail - maximum 25% indoor capacity
- Libraries - maximum 25% indoor capacity
- Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and personal care services
- Shopping centers - maximum 25% indoor capacity and closed common areas and food courts
Schools
Higher education institutions:
- Closed for indoor lectures and student gatherings
- Some courses conducted in certain indoor settings, like labs and studio arts, may be open.
- Additional guidance can be found here: https://files.covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-higher-education--en.pdf
K-12 education:
- Districts that have started phased reopening by Nov. 16 may continue reopening for in-person learning under state guidance.
- School guidance and accepted reopening practices can be found here under the section labeled Schools: https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/
- Given the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases, schools are strongly encouraged to maintain diligence in prevention requirements such as masking and distancing, and adhere as closely as possible to all other prevention measures, as appropriate for the student and staff population.
Tier advancement
Kings County will remain in the purple tier for a minimum of three weeks and must meet the criteria for the red tier for at least two consecutive weeks to move into the red tier.
To advance back into the red tier, Kings County needs to have an average daily case rate below 7 per 100,000 and maintain or decrease current testing positivity rates. This can be achieved by practicing California Department of Public Health guidance, including but not limited to avoiding gatherings, wearing face coverings when visiting with people outside your household, regular testing and maintaining physical distance.
Each industry can do its part by following the guidance and regulation associated with its specific sector. To learn more about the state’s tier metrics and specific allowable activities for Kings County, visit the state of California's COVID-19 Blueprint for a Safer Economy website.
Isolation and quarantine support
If you are required to isolate or quarantine, support is available. Essential workers and their families (including work in agriculture, education, healthcare, public safety and more), as well as residents of Avenal and Corcoran, automatically qualify for several services.
There is no income restriction for most support services, including free delivery of groceries, toiletries and cleaning supplies. For more information on these services, contact Kings Cares at (559) 799-8107.
For questions or more information, call the Kings County Department of Public Health at (559) 584-1401.
