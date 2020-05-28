Kings County Library offers online resources and programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HANFORD — Though their doors may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those at the Kings County Library have been hard at work reaching out to the community to make sure they are aware of the many resources that are still available to them through the library.

While out in the community, library staff run into people all the time who say they miss the library and want it to reopen, Library Manager Tanya Russell said.

“We’re still here,” assured Russell, adding there are many resources available to the community at no cost.

Those services include virtual references, online databases through the website that can not only help with kids with their homework but can also be entertaining. Russell said there are programs to help people learn a new language or get familiar with Microsoft programs to help them write resumes.

Russell said customers can even order books online through the library, which will then be ordered through Amazon and delivered directly to their homes. She said the library is also looking into a book-by-mail program.

The Kings County Library has an eLibrary, where patrons can download eBooks, audiobooks and magazines, and can even watch TV shows all for free with their library card.