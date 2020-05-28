Kings County Library offers online resources and programs

HANFORD — Though their doors may be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those at the Kings County Library have been hard at work reaching out to the community to make sure they are aware of the many resources that are still available to them through the library.
While out in the community, library staff run into people all the time who say they miss the library and want it to reopen, Library Manager Tanya Russell said.
“We’re still here,” assured Russell, adding there are many resources available to the community at no cost.
Those services include virtual references, online databases through the website that can not only help with kids with their homework but can also be entertaining. Russell said there are programs to help people learn a new language or get familiar with Microsoft programs to help them write resumes.
Russell said customers can even order books online through the library, which will then be ordered through Amazon and delivered directly to their homes. She said the library is also looking into a book-by-mail program.
The Kings County Library has an eLibrary, where patrons can download eBooks, audiobooks and magazines, and can even watch TV shows all for free with their library card.
If you would like access to resources online but don’t have a library card, Russell said getting a card is as easy as filling out an application online. The library will then mail the card to the owner.
While it may not be possible for the library to have its normal Summer Reading Program just yet, Russell said it will offer an online program with weekly performances on Facebook.
Some of the performers will include Reptile Ron, Patrick Contreras with Violin on Fire, Xtreme Science Magic and others.
Russell said the state library has also provided libraries with an online platform called Beanstack, which is an online reading program for kids, teens and adults. Through the program, readers can earn badges for reading a certain amount of minutes.
At the end of the Summer Reading Program, Russell said the library will provide prizes for kids, as well as drawings for the teens and adults who complete the program.
Summer Reading at the local library will begin with sign-ups online the week of June 8, and the first performance will take place the following week.
The library is using this time to continue to provide services and resources to the community, as well as plan for the future, Russell said.
“The library is here for everyone no matter what the circumstances,” she said.
While the library may not open its doors soon — it’s considered “Stage 3” in the governors reopening plan — Russell said staff is making preparations to open safely as soon as it is possible. She said this will include the disinfecting of books.
“We will be ready,” Russell said.
