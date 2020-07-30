Kings County launches $5 million funding package for small business assistance

HANFORD — To help with the detrimental effects shutdown orders have had on small business, Kings County intends to provide financial support to businesses through a new program.

At its July 21 meeting, county officials finalized a program to roll out $5 million in small business assistance. Businesses will be able to apply for up to $20,000 for eligible COVID-19 operating expenses and to cover future expenses related to shutdowns.

“In this time of uncertainty, we need to invest into small businesses to help them weather the storm that is sinking their ship,” said Doug Verboon, chairman of the Kings County Board of Supervisors.

Originally proposed at only $2 million, supervisors voted unanimously at the board’s July 14 meeting to increase the allocation to $5 million in an effort to prioritize small businesses that have struggled during the pandemic.

“Our small businesses are dying on the vine. The time for talking is over,” Supervisor Richard Valle said.

Supervisors have strongly advocated for small business throughout the shutdowns and Valle’s motion to increase the funding was immediately seconded by Verboon. The county is poised to receive just over $15.6 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds from the state.

“We put our money where our mouth is by providing $5 million to help small businesses with grants that are large enough to provide real help,” Valle continued. “By saving businesses, we save jobs and give families a fighting chance to survive.”

The Kings County Job Training Office and Kings County Economic Development Corporation will administer the program countywide in partnership with multiple other organizations that are assisting in the effort.