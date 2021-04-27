Kings County Johnson & Johnson hold lifted

HANFORD — Kings County has decided to resume its use of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine after receiving the go-ahead from the Centers of Disease Control.
According to a Monday press release from the Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH), it was decided to once again administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after clearance was given on Saturday by the CDC and the Food & Drug Administration. In mid-April, a temporary hold had been placed on the vaccine after several reports came in of blood clots in patients. These recommended holds have since been lifted.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides a one-shot option against COVID-19 and it has been determined that the benefits outweigh the risks associated with this particular vaccine,” said Edward Hill, Director of KCPDH. “Individuals should consider their options when selecting which vaccine will be best for them and take into consideration the possible side effects, as is the case with any other vaccine or medication.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is one of three vaccines currently being used — Pfizer and Moderna are the others — and the only one that is currently able to be administered in a single dose.
The KCDPH added that since April 23, 7.9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered, with 15 cases of blood clots being reported in female patients. However, it was reported this week that a man in the San Francisco Bay Area was hospitalized after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two weeks earlier. The patient to have had a similar blood clot in his leg. This is the first reported case of a blood clot in a male patient.
