Kings County Public Health said regional hospitals are starting to request help and follow stricter admission processes as COVID cases continue to increase in the county.
The county saw 694 new cases last week, with 70 new COVID patients in general hospital admissions and nine in the ICU. Seven deaths were reported. Since the beginning of the surge, the county has seen more than 3,100 new cases and 18 deaths.
Public Health Assistant Director Darcy Pickens said Adventist Health, the regional hospital, put in a request for assistance and received two ICU nurses to help handle the surge in cases.
She also said the area is under orders from the state to have ambulance workers assess patients in the field and determine whether they need to be transported to the hospital or whether they can be referred to an urgent care or primary care physician.
The measures are to help limit hospital admissions, but Pickens said if a patient requests they can still be transported. However, she said some counties are under stricter orders that don’t allow patients to be transported to a hospital if emergency staff find they don’t need to be.
Increased testing demand is also creating longer waits for results, up to 72 hours in Kings County. Pickens said some counties which rely on commercial labs, are actually seeing shortages of tests, though Kings uses state labs.
Vaccines are still fully available, and booster shots are now available in the county for immunocompromised residents. Public Health is also training staff to accommodate approval of boosters for those 65 and older, and other populations, whenever the federal government gives the green light.
