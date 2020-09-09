Kings County homelessness spikes 22%

HANFORD — A recently published report from the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance reveals homelessness in Kings and Tulare counties spiked 22% in the last year.
Annually, the Kings/Tulare Homeless Alliance conducts a Point in Time count of individuals experiencing homelessness within Kings and Tulare counties. The survey counts how many people are experiencing homelessness on a single night and is used to apply for federal, state and local funding.
This year’s Point in Time count was conducted on Jan. 22 in tandem with Project Homeless Connect events in the four major cities in the region, including Hanford. Along with the event, street canvassing of hot spots where homeless are known to frequent is also used.
The one-day survey provides a snapshot of the adults, children and unaccompanied youth living in the two counties who meet the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s definition of homeless.
HUD’s definition of homelessness includes only those who are sleeping in in emergency shelters, transitional housing, safe havens or unsheltered situations — which are places not designed for or ordinarily used as a regular sleeping accommodation for human beings, like cars, parks, abandoned buildings, bus or train stations or camping grounds.
This year’s survey counted a total of 1,297 people experiencing homelessness in both counties combined, up 22% from 1,064 counted last year.
Of the total number, 305 (23.5%) of those homeless individuals counted were in Kings County. This number is up from the 250 homeless individuals counted in 2019 — a 22% spike.
Of the Kings County homeless population, 258 homeless people live in the city of Hanford, up from 233 in 2019 — an increase of 11%.
According to the report, 222 of the homeless individuals in Hanford slept in an unsheltered location, 30 slept in an emergency shelter and six slept in transitional housing. It also stated that 20 of the homeless individuals are veterans, 81 have a disability and 17 of them were unaccompanied youth.
Increases in the number of those experiencing homelessness happened across the board, with Tulare County increasing 22% from 814 in 2019 to 992 in 2020, and the cities of Porterville increasing 21% from 176 to 213, Tulare increasing 39% from 146 to 203 and Visalia increasing 14% from 475 to 540.
The count is not an absolute measure of the homelessness in the region because some individuals refuse to participate and others are hiding or difficult to find.
In addition to funding opportunities, the information gathered in these surveys is used to better understand the issues within homelessness, including causes, service needs, unmet housing needs and trends over time in the region.
The reporter can be found at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!