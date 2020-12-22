You are the owner of this article.
Kings County holiday office closures
xyz government center

The Kings County Government Center is located at 1400 W. Lacey Blvd.

 Sentinel file photo

HANFORD — Most Kings County offices will be closed to the public from end of business on Dec. 23 until Jan. 4 at 8 a.m.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE – 680 N. Campus Dr., Suite B, Hanford

  • During this time period the department will have an inspector available to respond to calls for Phytosanitary Certification inspections, “Blue Tag” shipment inspections, 008 out-of-state shipments, and Line Inspections for seed certification inspections at cotton gins.
  • In order to arrange these services between Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, you are asked to call (559) 852-2830 24-hours in advance of the service needed. Please leave a message describing your service request and all messages will be checked once each day, with the exception of Dec. 25.

ASSESSOR/CLERK-RECORDER OFFICE – Building #7 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford

Kings County Clerk-Recorder's Office will be open on the following days:

  • Dec. 24: Open 8-10 a.m. for document recording only. To receive the 8 a.m. recording time, title companies must submit documents prior to 8:30 a.m.; rejected documents may be returned no later than 9 a.m. Members of the public may submit documents for recording between the hours of 8-9:15 a.m. and will be recorded after title company documents are processed.
  • Dec. 25: All offices closed for Christmas holiday.
  • Dec. 28-30: Open 8-10 a.m. for document recording only. To receive the 8 a.m. recording time, title companies must submit documents prior to 8:30 a.m.; rejected documents may be returned no later than 9 a.m. Members of the public may submit documents for recording between the hours of 8-10 a.m. and will be recorded after title company documents are processed.
  • Dec. 31: Open 8-11 a.m. for document recording only. To receive the 8 a.m. recording time, title companies must submit documents prior to 8:30 a.m.; rejected documents may be returned no later than 10 a.m. Members of the public may submit documents for recording between the hours of 8-11 a.m. and will be recorded after title company documents are processed. Note: This is the last day to record a document for 2020.
  • Jan. 1: All offices closed for New Year's holiday.
  • Jan. 4: Kings County Assessor and Clerk-Recorder's Office resumes normal business hours. Due to COVID-19 and our attempts to limit potential exposure, the offices are serving customers by appointment. To schedule appointments, call (559) 852-2486 for the Assessor's Office or (559) 852-2470 for the Clerk-Recorder's Office.

Map Recordings:

The Kings County Surveyor's Office will be closed from Dec. 24 until Jan. 4. Any maps or Record of Surveys not recorded prior to close of business on Dec. 23 cannot be recorded until Jan. 4 at the earliest.

If you have any questions regarding the holiday closure hours, please call the Recorder's Office at (559) 852-2470 or visit the website at: https://www.countyofkings.com/departments/general-services/assessor-clerkrecorder/holiday-schedule-detail.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT – 330 Campus Dr., Hanford

The offices will be closed to the public from Dec. 24 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Communicable Disease Unit - For a communicable disease emergency call (559) 852-2720 for dispatch.

Environmental Health Services – No new permits will be issued during the closure. No water samples will be accepted or collected during the closure period.

Intervention and Prevention – No direct services will be available including: no TB clearance; no TB skin testing; no HIV testing; no STD testing or treatment; no immunizations.

Women, Infant & Children (WIC) – No direct services will be available including: no vouchers for infant formula prescription changes, no electric breast pumps issued, no emergency services available.

First 5 – No services will be available during the closure.

Vital Statistics - Kings County Health Department will be filing death certificates and issuing disposition permits electronically while office is closed on the following days:

  • Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 will be closed for the day.
  • Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30, filing will occur one time in the morning and one time in the afternoon. The approximate times set to go in and review records are 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 will be closed for the day.
  • There will be no birth or death certified copies issued while the office is closed.

If there is an extremely urgent matter you can call (559) 904-7216 and leave a message, your phone call will be returned within 24 hours.

For emergency services, please call Dispatch at (559) 852-2720.

HUMAN SERVICES AGENCY – Hanford, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd. Bldg. 8, Corcoran, 951 Chittenden Ave., and in Avenal, 520 Fresno St.

The Human Services Agency offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4. Agency employees will be available by telephone at 852-2235 or toll free 1-800-289-9981, extension 2235 to screen emergency only requests for aid in the Hanford office only on Dec. 28, 29, and 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. You can also file an application on online at: https://www.c4yourself.com/.

Inquiries about Roomkey Project, please call (559) 852-2060.

To report suspected child abuse and neglect, call the 24-hour hotline: (559) 852-2000.

To report suspected elder and dependent adult abuse, call the 24-hour hotline: (559) 852-4000.

IN-HOME SUPPORTIVE SERVICES (IHSS) PUBLIC AUTHORITY - Building #8, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford

IHSS Public Authority will be closed on Dec. 24 and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The office will be closed from close of business on Dec. 23 and will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4. The Emergency Crisis Line is available, call 1-800-655-2553.

EMPLOYMENT DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT: ONE-STOP JOB CENTER – 124 N. Irwin St., Hanford

Dec. 28, 29, 30, 31 and Jan. 1: Open 8 a.m.–5 p.m. for unemployment insurance and job search services by appointment only, call (559) 585-3532.

KINGS COUNTY LIBRARY

  • Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, all branch libraries will remain closed for in-person services until further notice.
  • Dec. 23: Contact-free library pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hanford and Lemoore branch libraries.
  • Dec. 24–Jan. 1: Contact-free library pickup will be unavailable from 12 p.m. on Dec. 24 through Jan. 1. All book drops will be closed during this time. Contact-free library pickup will resume its regular schedule and all book drops will reopen 24/7 on Jan. 4.

LAW ENFORCEMENT AND FIRE EMERGENCY SERVICES WILL BE PROVIDED AS USUAL (Sheriff, Fire and Dispatch).

Sheriff’s Office headquarters and Fire headquarters will be closed.

PROBATION: will be closed from Dec. 23 through Jan. 4, however, they will remain fully staffed for Courts and Juvenile Detentions. Probation will reopen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 4. During the closure, emergency requests can be directed to County Dispatch at (559) 852-2720 and they will forward the request to on-call probation staff.

If you need emergency services - call 911.

