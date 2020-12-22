Kings County holiday office closures

Map Recordings:

The Kings County Surveyor's Office will be closed from Dec. 24 until Jan. 4. Any maps or Record of Surveys not recorded prior to close of business on Dec. 23 cannot be recorded until Jan. 4 at the earliest.

If you have any questions regarding the holiday closure hours, please call the Recorder's Office at (559) 852-2470 or visit the website at: https://www.countyofkings.com/departments/general-services/assessor-clerkrecorder/holiday-schedule-detail.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT – 330 Campus Dr., Hanford

The offices will be closed to the public from Dec. 24 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Communicable Disease Unit - For a communicable disease emergency call (559) 852-2720 for dispatch.

Environmental Health Services – No new permits will be issued during the closure. No water samples will be accepted or collected during the closure period.

Intervention and Prevention – No direct services will be available including: no TB clearance; no TB skin testing; no HIV testing; no STD testing or treatment; no immunizations.

Women, Infant & Children (WIC) – No direct services will be available including: no vouchers for infant formula prescription changes, no electric breast pumps issued, no emergency services available.

First 5 – No services will be available during the closure.

Vital Statistics - Kings County Health Department will be filing death certificates and issuing disposition permits electronically while office is closed on the following days: